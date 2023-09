1 dead after 2-vehicle crash on Toll 49

Posted/updated on: September 5, 2023 at 4:34 pm

SMITH COUNTY – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Toll 49 and Highway 31 According to our news partners at KETK.

According to DPS, the crash involved a passenger car and a truck hauling cargo. The driver of the passenger car was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the truck was taken to hospital for treatment.

