Matthew McConaughey preps release of children’s book ‘Just Because’

Posted/updated on: September 5, 2023 at 2:35 pm
ABC

On his Instagram on Tuesday, Matthew McConaughey told his fans he is voicing the audio version of his new children's picture book, Just Because.

The Oscar-winning actor said the book is for children, "but it's also for the kid in all of us." He said the idea for the book came to him in the middle of the night.

Taking the form of a "Bob Dylan ditty, a scat-rap song," McConaughey said he wrote down the fruit of his nighttime Eureka moment, thinking it "would be good for my kids, a good conversation starter."

They liked it, the New York Times-bestselling author said, as did other families he tried it out on before sending it to a publisher.

The book, with illustrations from Renée Kurilla, will be released to retailers on September 12.

According to the publisher's description on Amazon, the book is a "soulful and irreverent collection of life lessons that empowers readers, big and small, to celebrate how we are all full of possibility. Why? Just because."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



