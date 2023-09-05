Scheduled roadwork/maintenance

EAST TEXAS — Starting Tuesday evening, from 7pm to 5am, the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NETRMA) will conduct lane closures along Toll 49 for Gantry maintenance. The scheduled work will run through Friday, September, 8. Drivers should expect brief delays.

TxDOT project updates:

SMITH COUNTY — This week, crews are scheduled to mill and inlay on SH 31 west starting at the county line and heading west. The work will begin at the bridge and will be in the eastbound lanes up to Loop 49. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. This crew will then move to FM 724, under Loop 49, for mill and inlay work. The crew will then move to Spur 235 from SH 31 to SH 64. On Friday, crews will mill and inlay on FM 2493, inside Loop 323, near Windsor St. and Hardwood Dr. Also, ditch work will be performed at various locations throughout the county.

GREGG COUNTY — Longview Maintenance is scheduled to perform bridge channel maintenance on SS 502. The work will be done in the north and southbound lanes, just north of Hawkins Parkway. Expect lane closures in the right lane both north and southbound with flaggers controlling traffic.

