Today is Tuesday September 05, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Ezra Miller takes part in ceremonial Matzo Ball pitch with Matisyahu

Posted/updated on: September 5, 2023 at 9:13 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Embattled star of The Flash, Ezra Miller lightened things up on Sunday, September 3, taking part in the New York Mets' Jewish Heritage Day by taking part in a special opening ceremony.

The actor played catcher to pitcher Matisyahu, who threw out the opening matzo ball to commemorate the game. The "King Without a Crown" artist also performed between innings at the game.

According to video provided to Page Six, Miller helped craft the ball from a family recipe, adding more dough than usual so it could stand up to being hurled, not eaten. And although the actor made a valiant dive for Matisyahu's wide pitch, Miller flubbed the catch.

It was a rare positive headline for Miller, whose Flash film bombed at the box office, and who had several run-ins with the law preceding the movie's release.

Miller and Matisyahu have been taking the stage together in other ways lately, with Miller on percussion backing up the artist.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC