Today is Tuesday September 05, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton set to begin in Austin

Posted/updated on: September 5, 2023 at 8:26 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) — The Texas Senate is set to gavel in for the impeachment trial of state Attorney General Ken Paxton in a political reckoning that could lead to his permanent ouster. The trial begins Tuesday after years of alleged corruption and scandal. The fate of the 60-year-old Republican is in the hands of GOP senators with whom he served before winning a statewide race and taking control of the attorney general’s office in 2015. Paxton has decried the impeachment as a “politically motivated sham” and says he expects to be acquitted. The proceeding is a rare instance of a political party seeking to hold one of its own to account.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC