Impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton set to begin in Austin

Posted/updated on: September 5, 2023 at 8:26 am

AUSTIN (AP) — The Texas Senate is set to gavel in for the impeachment trial of state Attorney General Ken Paxton in a political reckoning that could lead to his permanent ouster. The trial begins Tuesday after years of alleged corruption and scandal. The fate of the 60-year-old Republican is in the hands of GOP senators with whom he served before winning a statewide race and taking control of the attorney general’s office in 2015. Paxton has decried the impeachment as a “politically motivated sham” and says he expects to be acquitted. The proceeding is a rare instance of a political party seeking to hold one of its own to account.

