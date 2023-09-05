Today is Tuesday September 05, 2023
Tyler Transit to hold open house for October changes

Posted/updated on: September 5, 2023 at 7:11 am
Tyler Transit to hold open house for October changesTYLER — Tyler Transit is set to host an open house meeting to notify the public of proposed service changes. The next meeting is to be held at the Glass Recreation Center, located at 501 W. 32nd Street on Tuesday, Sept. 12. from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Our news partner KETK reports the proposed changes include a price increase for all fixed routes and paratransit route fares, route modifications and the discontinuation of all Saturday services, except for paratransit medical services. Proposed fare changes are: Adults 12 and older: $2 (previously $1), Children 6-11: $1 (previously $0.50), Children 5 and under: Free, Seniors (65 and older) and people with disabilities: $1 (previously $0.50) Regular 30-day pass: $80 (previously $40), Half-Fare 30-day pass: $40 (previously $20), Student 30-day pass: $40 (previously $20), Student Semester Pass: $100 (previously $50), Regular 7-day pass: $20 (previously $10), Half-fare 7-day pass: $10 (previously $5), Student 7-day pass: $10 (previously $5), All Day pass: $4 (previously $2)



