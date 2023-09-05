Today is Tuesday September 05, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Pedestrian killed in Lufkin crash on Loop 287

Posted/updated on: September 5, 2023 at 7:05 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Pedestrian killed in Lufkin crash on Loop 287LUFKIN – According to our news partner KETK a woman is dead after a pedestrian crash Monday night on Loop 287 at Denman Avenue overpass in Lufkin. According to police, the woman was attempting to cross the road just before the overpass around 9:10 p.m., and walked into the path of a southbound pickup truck. “The driver of the truck told officers he did not see the woman,” officials said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the truck did not report any injuries. “Please keep the woman’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” officials said.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC