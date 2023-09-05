Today is Tuesday September 05, 2023
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

Posted/updated on: September 5, 2023 at 5:22 am
Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

(WASHINGTON) -- First lady Dr. Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, her communications director confirmed Monday.

"This evening, the First lady tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms," Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for the first lady, said in a statement Sunday night.

Dr. Biden is expected to remain at her home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, the rep’s statement noted.

Following Dr. Biden's positive test, President Joe Biden took a COVID test on Monday evening and tested negative, his press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms," Jean-Pierre noted in the statement.

President Biden is scheduled to depart the U.S. on Thursday for a trip to India and Vietnam.

