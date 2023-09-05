Today is Tuesday September 05, 2023
Four alleged gunmen killed in a clash in Mexican border city

Posted/updated on: September 5, 2023 at 4:07 am
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Four people have been killed in a shootout with security forces in the Mexican border city of Matamoros, triggering an alert to shelter in place from the U.S. consulate in the city across the Rio Grande from Brownsville, Texas. The Tamaulipas state communications office said via X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that the clash occurred Monday during an operation related to the investigation of a kidnapping. It said four civilians were killed. Authorities recovered guns and radios. No marines were injured. The Navy confirmed that its personnel were involved, but did not provide any details.



