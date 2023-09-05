Bullard ISD announces the death of elementary school teacher

Posted/updated on: September 5, 2023 at 3:12 am

BULLARD, Texas – Bullard ISD released a statement announcing the death of Bullard Elementary School teacher Kathy Sleeper. Our news partner KETK reports that Sleeper spent 20 years as a part of Bullard ISD. FOr the last seven years she was a STEM teacher for the district’s elementary school. According to the district, Sleeper dies on Sunday after surgery complications. Throughout the day on Tuesday, the district said counselors and administrators will be on campus to support students and staff.

Go Back