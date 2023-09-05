Today is Tuesday September 05, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Bullard ISD announces the death of elementary school teacher

Posted/updated on: September 5, 2023 at 3:12 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Bullard ISD announces the death of elementary school teacherBULLARD, Texas – Bullard ISD released a statement announcing the death of Bullard Elementary School teacher Kathy Sleeper. Our news partner KETK reports that Sleeper spent 20 years as a part of Bullard ISD. FOr the last seven years she was a STEM teacher for the district’s elementary school. According to the district, Sleeper dies on Sunday after surgery complications. Throughout the day on Tuesday, the district said counselors and administrators will be on campus to support students and staff.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC