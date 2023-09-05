Today is Tuesday September 05, 2023
The impeachment trial of Ken Paxton is set to begin in the Texas Senate

Posted/updated on: September 4, 2023 at 11:53 pm
AUSTIN (AP) — The Texas Senate is set to gavel in for the impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton, a political reckoning of years of alleged corruption that could lead to his permanent ouster from office. The trial begins Tuesday. The fate of the 60-year-old Republican is in the hands of GOP senators with whom he served before winning a statewide race and taking control of the attorney general’s office in 2015. Paxton has decried the impeachment as a “politically motivated sham” and says he expects to be acquitted. The historic proceeding is a rare instance of a political party seeking to hold one of its own to account for alleged wrongdoing.



