Today is Monday September 04, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


23 people injured after vehicle crashes into Denny’s

Posted/updated on: September 4, 2023 at 4:01 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ROSENBURG (ABC) – Nearly two dozen people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a Denny’s restaurant in Texas, police said. The vehicle plowed through the building’s wall late Monday morning, according to the Rosenberg Police Department. Police said they received multiple 911 calls about the incident at approximately 11:22 a.m. Twenty-three people inside the restaurant suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious, police said. All were transported to local hospitals with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said. The driver was not hurt, police said.

“The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing at this time,” the Rosenberg Police Department said in a statement. The Denny’s is located along a Southwest Freeway frontage road in Rosenberg, a city about 35 miles southwest of Houston.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC