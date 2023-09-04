Today is Monday September 04, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Man arrested on drunk driving, cocaine charges

Posted/updated on: September 4, 2023 at 2:41 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Man arrested on drunk driving, cocaine chargesHARRISON COUNTY – According to our news partner KETK a 60-year-old man was arrested on Sunday night on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance. According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on FM 134 for speeding. While speaking with the driver, identified as Lange Livingston, of Karnack, authorities said he “admitted that he had been drinking heavily.” Officials said a search of the car found that he was in possession of crack cocaine. Livingston was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail for driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC