Man arrested on drunk driving, cocaine charges

Posted/updated on: September 4, 2023 at 2:41 pm

HARRISON COUNTY – According to our news partner KETK a 60-year-old man was arrested on Sunday night on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance. According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on FM 134 for speeding. While speaking with the driver, identified as Lange Livingston, of Karnack, authorities said he “admitted that he had been drinking heavily.” Officials said a search of the car found that he was in possession of crack cocaine. Livingston was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail for driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.

Go Back