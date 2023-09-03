Today is Sunday September 03, 2023
Firefighters battle 15-acre fire in Harrison County

Posted/updated on: September 3, 2023 at 6:56 pm
Firefighters battle 15-acre fire near church in Harrison CountyMARSHALL – Firefighters in Harrison County were battling for 6 hours on Saturday to contain a 15-acre fire burning near Union Missionary Baptist Church off of Highway 59 South. According to our news partner KETK, Harrison County ESD 3 Fire Rescue, HCESD4 and the Texas Forest Service responded to the fire located just north of FM 2625 on Saturday. Officials suspect the fire was started by a mechanical failure on a vehicle passing by. Pasture and timber were the only things damaged in the fire and fire crews planned on coming back on Sunday to ensure burning stumps and fallen trees don’t spread the fire. The Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire was 15 acres across and 70 percent contained as of 8:31 p.m. on Saturday.



