Jacksonville reveals proposed 2024 tax rate, budget items

Posted/updated on: September 2, 2023 at 11:44 pm
Jacksonville reveals proposed 2024 tax rate, budget itemsJACKSONVILLE – According to our news partner KETK the City of Jacksonville has revealed several items in their proposed 2024 budget including a proposed decrease in their tax rate. According to the city, the tax rate would fall 4.266 cents from $0.68065 to $0.63799 if their proposed tax rate is put in place. The average Jacksonville homestead increased in value by almost $14,000 from last year and the city said the average tax bill will only be going up by $3.07 a month because of the proposed decrease in the tax rate. Jacksonville noted that residents can save $3 dollars by signing up for paperless billing and automatic bank draft for their water bill. There will be a public hearing at City Hall on the proposed tax rate on Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. To learn more visit the City of Jacksonville online.

The city also highlighted the following budget proposals:

Two additional patrol officers
A new civilian code enforcement officer
$5.3 million to resurface and rebuild Jacksonville streets
A Parks and Recreation Director to manage a $3 million grant for park improvements to the following parks:
Hazel Tilton Park (City Park)
Lincoln Park (M.C. Wade Park)
Lake Jacksonville Park (Concession Area)
Buckner Park
$192,000 for demolition of dilapidated buildings
$80,000 for a roof on the Former City Hall
$400,865 for remodeling Fire Station #2
$100,000 for a tree removal at the cemetery
$100,000 for the Library façade



