High school football game called early due to injuries

Posted/updated on: September 2, 2023 at 8:34 am

CADDO MILLS — A Friday night football game between Caddo Mills and Bullard was called early due to several injuries, resulting in two responding medical helicopters. Details were limited. The injured players were said to be from the Caddo Mills team. Bullard ISD posted the following statement on their Facebook page: “Tonight’s football game in Caddo Mills was suspended with 1:33 left in 3rd quarter due to player injuries. On behalf of all Bullard Panthers, our hearts and prayers are with the Caddo Mills community for complete healing of the injured students.”

