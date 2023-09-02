Today is Saturday September 02, 2023
Texas man pleads guilty to threatening election officials

Posted/updated on: September 2, 2023 at 6:03 am
LEANDER (AP) – A Texas man has pleaded guilty to threatening Georgia officials following the 2020 election, the U.S. Justice Department announced Friday. Chad Stark, 55, of Leander, Texas, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of communicating interstate threats after he was accused of posting threatening messages on Craigslist about killing government officials in Georgia. The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. Prosecutors did not name the officials who were threatened in federal court documents. Stark’s arrest was the first by the Justice Department’s new Election Threats Task Force amid a rising tide of violent threats against people who count and secure the vote. The threats come after Former President Donald Trump made repeated unproven claims that election fraud cost him the 2020 presidential election, leading some supporters to target election officials and workers.



