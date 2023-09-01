Look What You Made Me Do: Meg Ryan’s rom-com return bumped by Taylor Swift’s theater takeover

Just when Meg Ryan thought it was safe to go back to the theater, Taylor Swift decided to dominate movies, too.

Ryan's directorial effort What Happens Later, which stars the romantic comedy veteran and David Duchovny, was to open October 13.

However, on Thursday, August 31, it was announced the concert film of Taylor's record-breaking Eras Tour was dropping in AMC Theaters on that date. In response, Bleecker Street Films announced it's steering clear of what's already becoming a glitter-covered box office iceberg.

The studio announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that its much-awaited "Megassaince" will be delayed by two weeks.

Responding to Taylor's post on X about the movie, the studio gave a twofer name-drop of her songs, writing, "So we'll take our time...Are you ready for it? Meg Ryan ends her 14-year rom-com hiatus and the #Megaissance begins with #WhatHappensLater, now happening...later. Coming only to theaters November 3!"

It was a smart move: The Eras Tour film already broke presale records for the theater chain AMC, earning $26 million in single-day ticket sales the day the movie was announced.

As reported, The Exorcist: Believer was scared away by Taylor, too, moving its October 13 date up to October 6 to avoid the competition. "Look what you made me do," producer Jason Blum commented.

