Body found in trash identified as 2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell, father to be charged with murder

Posted/updated on: September 1, 2023 at 3:41 pm
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images/STOCK

(EAST POINT, Ga.) -- A body found at a garbage collection station in Georgia last month has been positively identified as missing 2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell, according to the East Point Police Department.

Mitchell's father, 23-year-old Artavoius North, will be charged with murder, concealing the death of another and cruelty to children, according to the East Point Police Department.

North had reported the child was kidnapped during an armed robbery last month.

A desperate search for the child was launched in the wake of him being reported missing. However, North's story began to change in the hours after his son was reported missing.

A day after police announced the child was missing, East Point police announced they were charging North with lying about the robbery to police.

North, who was the last person to see the child alive, was later identified as a suspect in the child's death.

Mitchell's body was found a week after he was last seen alive.

"East Point Detectives were notified by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation that the child found at the East Point Transfer Station on August 23, 2023, has been positively identified as J’Asiah Mitchell," East Point police said in a statement.

North has also been charged with misdemeanor false report of a crime and felony making false statements, according to court records.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



