Justice reports he took trips on donor’s plane last year

Posted/updated on: September 1, 2023 at 8:26 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is acknowledging that he took three trips last year aboard a private plane owned by Republican megadonor Harlan Crow. It’s the first time in years that Thomas has reported receiving hospitality from Crow. In a report made public Thursday, the 75-year-old justice said he was complying with new guidelines from the federal judiciary for reporting travel. But the filing doesn’t include any earlier travel at Crow’s expense, including a 2019 trip in Indonesia aboard the yacht owned by Crow, a wealthy businessman and benefactor of conservative causes. Thomas’ report comes amid a heightened focus on ethics at the high court.

Go Back