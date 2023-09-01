Judge blocks changes in teacher evaluations

Posted/updated on: September 1, 2023 at 7:47 am

HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has granted a request by a teachers union in Texas’ largest school district to temporarily block a new system to evaluate educators that is being implemented following a state takeover. The order comes days after the Houston school district began its first school year under the contentious takeover. It also follows rare public comments on the takeover by Texas’ top education official. In its lawsuit, the Houston Federation of Teachers alleges the new teacher evaluation plan was illegally approved without input from teachers and school committees. The school district declined to comment. The takeover took place following chronically low academic scores at one school and allegations of misconduct.

