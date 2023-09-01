Today is Friday September 01, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Judge blocks changes in teacher evaluations

Posted/updated on: September 1, 2023 at 7:47 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has granted a request by a teachers union in Texas’ largest school district to temporarily block a new system to evaluate educators that is being implemented following a state takeover. The order comes days after the Houston school district began its first school year under the contentious takeover. It also follows rare public comments on the takeover by Texas’ top education official. In its lawsuit, the Houston Federation of Teachers alleges the new teacher evaluation plan was illegally approved without input from teachers and school committees. The school district declined to comment. The takeover took place following chronically low academic scores at one school and allegations of misconduct.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC