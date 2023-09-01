Today is Friday September 01, 2023
Texas wanted armed officers at every school after Uvalde

Posted/updated on: September 1, 2023 at 7:46 am
AUSTIN (AP) — A vision of putting an armed guard at every school in Texas is crashing into the reality of not enough police or funding. A new state law taking effect Friday requires all schools to have at least one armed guard at each of the nearly 9,000 campuses. The new requirement comes in response to a gunman killing 19 students and two teachers last year at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. But scores of districts across Texas say they don’t have the funding to comply with the law and there aren’t enough available officers to hire.



