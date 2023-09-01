Today is Friday September 01, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Two people including shooter dead outside shopping center in Austin

Posted/updated on: September 1, 2023 at 7:04 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) — A shooting outside a large shopping center in Texas has killed one person and left another victim with critical injuries. Authorities say the shooter also died of a gunshot wound. The shooting near The Arboretum on the north side of Austin started at 5 p.m. Thursday. Austin Interim Police Chief Robin Henderson says officers found two people with gunshot wounds, including one victim taken to a hospital with critical injuries. By 5:20 p.m. two people had been declared dead at the site of the shooting. Henderson says one of them was the shooter. Henderson says the relationship between the shooter and the victims was not immediately known.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC