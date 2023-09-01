Two people including shooter dead outside shopping center in Austin

Posted/updated on: September 1, 2023 at 7:04 am

AUSTIN (AP) — A shooting outside a large shopping center in Texas has killed one person and left another victim with critical injuries. Authorities say the shooter also died of a gunshot wound. The shooting near The Arboretum on the north side of Austin started at 5 p.m. Thursday. Austin Interim Police Chief Robin Henderson says officers found two people with gunshot wounds, including one victim taken to a hospital with critical injuries. By 5:20 p.m. two people had been declared dead at the site of the shooting. Henderson says one of them was the shooter. Henderson says the relationship between the shooter and the victims was not immediately known.

