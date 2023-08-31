Man arrested for firing AR-15 near Lufkin elementary school

Posted/updated on: August 31, 2023 at 8:28 pm

LUFKIN — Authorities arrested a man after reports of shots fired near Coston Elementary in Lufkin. According to our news partner KETK, Lufkin Police arrested 20-year-old Cristian Salazar who admitted to shooting an AR-15 in his backyard on Avalon Drive. Avalon Drive is near the elementary school playground. During the investigation, the school was placed on a lockout as a precaution. Salazar was arrested and taken to the Angelina County Jail and charged with deadly conduct.

