Judge to allow livestream of Georgia election interference case

Posted/updated on: August 31, 2023 at 6:22 pm

(ATLANTA) -- Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said during a hearing Thursday that the court proceedings for the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump and 18 others will be livestreamed and televised.

"We've been live streaming all of our major proceedings on a Fulton County provided YouTube channel, and our plan was to do that with this case as well," McAfee said during the hearing.

McAfee previously approved two orders that allow still photography and video photography of the proceedings. While those orders are set to expire on Sept. 8, McAfee said he plans to extend the arrangement in six-month increments in order to cover the trial.

"We'll have to iron all this out, and it sounds like we might get plenty of practice," McAfee said of the arrangement.

In a separate order issued Thursday, McAfee also permitted the use of cellphones and laptops in the courtroom during the trial.

"It is hereby authorized that all parties and spectators are allowed to use recording devices ... or non-recording purposes throughout the duration of this case," the order said.

McAfee clarified that court attendees could use a phone or laptop to communicate in the courtroom. However, recording of the trial itself would be limited to the television coverage and the livestream.

Trump and 18 others were charged earlier this month in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

The former president says his actions were not illegal and that the investigation is politically motivated.

