Ambulance stolen from Lufkin crashes into Rusk gas station

Posted/updated on: August 31, 2023 at 3:51 pm

RUSK — Our news partners at KETK report that a stolen ambulance that crashed into a gas station on Thursday, according to Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman. The San Augustine EMS ambulance was reportedly stolen from CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Hospital in Lufkin and crashed at the Kim’s Convenience Store at 1580 Dickinson Drive in Rusk. According to Selman, the Lufkin Police Department started a pursuit and followed the ambulance into Rusk.

St. Luke’s Health-Memorial released the following statement:

“We are cooperating with the appropriate authorities regarding the theft of an ambulance from our St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin campus. The health and safety of our patients and staff is our top priority and we will also review our internal processes and procedures.”

