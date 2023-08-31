Today is Thursday August 31, 2023
Ambulance stolen from Lufkin crashes into Rusk gas station

Posted/updated on: August 31, 2023 at 3:51 pm
Ambulance stolen from Lufkin crashes into Rusk gas stationRUSK — Our news partners at KETK report that a stolen ambulance that crashed into a gas station on Thursday, according to Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman. The San Augustine EMS ambulance was reportedly stolen from CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Hospital in Lufkin and crashed at the Kim’s Convenience Store at 1580 Dickinson Drive in Rusk. According to Selman, the Lufkin Police Department started a pursuit and followed the ambulance into Rusk.

St. Luke’s Health-Memorial released the following statement:

“We are cooperating with the appropriate authorities regarding the theft of an ambulance from our St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin campus. The health and safety of our patients and staff is our top priority and we will also review our internal processes and procedures.”



