2 arrested in Southwest Pines Apartments shooting

Posted/updated on: August 31, 2023 at 3:34 pm

TYLER — Authorities have arrested two teenagers in connection with a Wednesday afternoon shooting at Southwest Pines Apartments. According to our news partner KETK, they’ve been identified as 19-year-old Dunruntre Hodge and 18-year-old Xavier Washington. Both have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest/detention in a vehicle. Both were booked into the Smith County Jail. Hodge’s bond was set at $400,000. Washington’s bond total was $320,000.



Reports by police say two vehicles were driving through the complex Wednesday afternoon shooting at each other. One person, a male, suffered a single gunshot wound and was taken to a Tyler hospital. He was treated and released. Tyler PD says the investigation is still open and they expect more arrests forthcoming. They ask if you have information to call them at 903-531-1000.

