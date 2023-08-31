A judge has blocked a Texas drag show law

Posted/updated on: August 31, 2023 at 3:34 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked a new Texas law that drag show artists fear will be used to shut them down or put them in jail. The law, approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature, would expand the legal definition in the Texas criminal code of what is considered to be an illegal public performance of sexual conduct in front of children. It is part of a broader effort in Texas and other conservative states to crack down on drag shows and limit LGBTQ rights. Critics argued that the definition is so broad, it could include the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.



U.S. District Judge David Hittner in Houston issued the temporary restraining order after a group of drag performers and LGBTQ+ rights advocates sought to keep the law from taking effect on Sept. 1. They say the law unconstitutionally threatens the “livelihood and free expression of many Texans, including drag performers across our state.”

The Texas injunction follows similar rulings against drag performance bans in states including Florida and Tennessee. The new Texas law on sexual content in performances was promoted as a way of protecting children from seeing drag shows. Republican lawmakers amended it in response to criticism to remove some specific references to drag performances, but the sponsor’s “statement of intent” still cites a need to protect children from seeing drag shows, and the final text broadened the scope of what’s illegal in ways that would also cover many other performances done in front of children.

