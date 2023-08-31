Union sues over changes in teacher evaluations

HOUSTON (AP) — Days after Texas’ largest school district began its first school year under a state takeover, a teachers union has filed a lawsuit over changes being implemented in how educators will be evaluated. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, came as Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath made rare public comments about the takeover of Houston’s school district since he announced it in March. During a meeting in Austin Wednesday of the Texas State Board of Education, Morath expressed his support for the work of Mike Miles, the new superintendent he chose to run the school district. Morath said that so far “a lot of very positive changes” have taken place. Morath had been criticized by some parents and teachers for not attending public meetings in Houston earlier this year that discussed the takeover. One of the changes being put in place is a new teacher evaluation system that will pay educators based largely on standardized test scores and their classroom performance.



In its lawsuit, filed in state district court, the Houston Federation of Teachers alleges the new system was approved without input from teachers and school committees, a violation of state law. The union is asking for a court order to temporarily stop the new teacher evaluation system. Miles is “refusing to follow the law by shutting out the voices of teachers, parents, students and other community members and punishing educators in the name of streamlining the district,” union president Jackie Anderson said in a statement.

The union and teachers have said the new evaluation plan does not define what criteria it will use and that it will pit teachers against each other and not foster an environment of collaboration and improvement. In a statement, the Houston school district said it can’t comment on pending litigation.

