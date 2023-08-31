Today is Thursday August 31, 2023
Texas allows law banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors

Posted/updated on: August 31, 2023 at 2:06 pm
AUSTIN (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court will allow the new state law banning gender-affirming care for minors to take effect on Friday, setting up Texas to be the most populous state with such restrictions on transgender children. A state district judge last week ruled the pending law violated the rights of transgender children and their families to seek appropriate medical care. The judge issued a temporary injunction to block the law. State officials immediately appealed to the state’s highest court for civil cases. The Supreme Court order allowing the law to take effect did not explain the decision. The order did not address whether the law is unconstitutional, and a full hearing is expected.



