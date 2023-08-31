Harrison Floyd, only defendant held in Georgia election case, released from Fulton County Jail

(ATLANTA) -- Harrison Floyd, the only one of the 19 defendants in Fulton County DA Fani Willis' election interference case to be held overnight after surrendering to authorities last week, has been released from Fulton County Jail, according to the inmate database.

Placed into custody last Thursday after surrendering for processing without a pre-negotiated bond agreement, Floyd spent six days at the facility before posting bail and being released Wednesday.

At his first appearance hearing last Friday, he was denied bond by Judge Emily Richardson, who cited his criminal record and flight risk.

"There's no way that I'm a flight risk, ma'am. I showed up before the president," Floyd, the former director of the organization Black Voices for Trump, said during the hearing.

In a consent order filed on Tuesday, Judge Scott McAfee set Floyd's bond amount at $100,000 and included the same conditions of release as the majority of his 18 co-defendants: that he must report to pre-trial supervision monthly, cannot speak with witnesses or co-defendants outside the presence of counsel, and cannot intimate witnesses or obstruct justice.

Floyd is one of 19 defendants, including former President Donald Trump, charged in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

Floyd is facing charges of influencing witnesses and soliciting false statements and writings, after he allegedly attempted to influence Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman, according to Willis' indictment.

