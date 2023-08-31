Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson team up for People’s Fund of Maui

Posted/updated on: August 31, 2023 at 12:09 pm

Courtesy Underwood Studios

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson are doing their part to help those devastated by the recent wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

The duo teamed up to establish the People's Fund of Maui, which will see cash distributed directly to people who were displaced by the events that claimed the lives of at least 115 people, with hundreds more still missing.

Winfrey and Johnson kicked off the fund with an initial $10 million donation and say they've collaborated with an advisory board from the local community, as well as respected elders, to launch the fund.

Adult residents 18 and older in Lahaina and Kula who were affected by the wildfires are eligible to receive $1,200 per month to help them recover from the disaster.

"I have been meeting with people throughout the community that were impacted by the fires over the last few weeks, asking what they most needed and how I could be of service," Winfrey said in a press release. "The main thing I've been hearing is their concern about how to move forward under the immense financial burden."

Johnson noted in the release that while the world was watching the wildfires, they also "witnessed the great spirit and resilience of our Polynesian culture and the tremendous strength of the people of Maui."

"Even in the most difficult of times, the people of Maui come together, and we rise — that's what makes us stronger," he said. "We are beyond grateful to be working alongside esteemed community leaders of Maui to launch the People's Fund of Maui."

To contribute to the People's Fund of Maui, click here. All net proceeds will go directly to those impacted by the wildfires.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back