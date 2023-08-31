Today is Thursday August 31, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Hurricane Franklin brings dangerous rip currents to East Coast beaches

Posted/updated on: August 31, 2023 at 10:53 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Hurricane Franklin, which is churning near Bermuda, is bringing huge waves and dangerous rip currents to the entire East Coast ahead of Labor Day weekend.

Tropical Storm Jose and the remnants of Hurricane Idalia are also contributing to the rip currents.

A rip current, which flows out toward the ocean, can quickly pull a swimmer away from the shore.

Rip currents usually reach a speed of 1 to 2 feet per second, but some can clock in at 8 feet per second, which is faster than an Olympic swimmer, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Franklin, a Category 2 hurricane, is not expected to directly hit the U.S. But in North Carolina, waves could be as high as 11 feet.

On New York's Long Island, where the surf could reach 8 feet, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she's suspending swimming at ocean-facing beaches.

The National Weather Service's high surf advisory will remain in effect on Long Island until 6 p.m. Thursday.

The high surf advisory even stretches into Maine where waves could top 7 feet.

Click here for what you need to know about surviving rip currents.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC