Texas Rangers investigating officer involved shooting

Posted/updated on: August 31, 2023 at 8:50 am

HARRISON COUNTY — The Texas Rangers are conducting an officer involved shooting investigation. According to officials, a DPS trooper was conducting a traffic stop on US Highway 259, in Gregg County, around 10:30 Monday evening. The driver fled, prompting a pursuit, which eventually ended on FM Road 450 in Harrison County. The suspect fled on foot into a wooded area, followed by an exchange of gunfire. The suspect, identified as John L. Stanford, 39, of Avinger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

