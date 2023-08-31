Homeless man killed by garbage truck

Posted/updated on: August 31, 2023 at 8:40 am

TEXARKANA – According to our news partner KETK a man is dead Thursday morning after Texarkana police said a Western Waste Management truck did not see him while going to empty a dumpster. Officials said the incident happened around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Summerhill Road and New Boston Road, and the truck “pulled into the alley behind a business to empty the dumpster and did not see the homeless man who was lying asleep on the ground in front of the dumpster.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

