Tyler apartment shootout under investigation

Posted/updated on: August 31, 2023 at 6:39 am
Tyler apartment shootout under investigationTYLER — One person was taken to a Tyler hospital with a gunshot wound, and several were detained following a shooting at Southwest Pines Apartments on Walton Road around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday. According to our news partner KETK, occupants of two vehicles were shooting at each other while driving through the complex. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle. A vehicle that was allegedly seen leaving the complex was pulled over near the intersection of Loop 323 and Copeland Road. The two people who were in the car were detained and police found what they believe may be evidence of the shooting. The vehicle was then towed, according to Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department. Two adults and two juveniles were also detained at the apartment complex.



