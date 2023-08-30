Today is Wednesday August 30, 2023
Smith County seeking bond violator

Posted/updated on: August 30, 2023 at 4:37 pm
Smith County seeking bond violatorSMITH COUNTY – Smith County is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jason Charles, 25, of Tyler, who was arrested for Intoxication Manslaughter on January 15, 2022.
A Smith County Grand Jury returned an indictment for Intoxication Manslaughter, a Second Degree Felony, alleging that the offense occurred on January 14, 2022. Charles posted bond on February 15, 2022. Court records allege that he violated his bond conditions, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. If anyone has any information that would lead to his arrest, please contact Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.



