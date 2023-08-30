Today is Wednesday August 30, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Kilgore College student gets $1,000 scholarship from Coca-Cola

Posted/updated on: August 30, 2023 at 3:13 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Kilgore College student gets ,000 scholarship from Coca-ColaKILGORE — A student from Kilgore College and a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society has been named a 2023 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar. According to our news partner KETK, Annabelle Phillips of Hallsville will receive a $1,000 scholarship. The scholarship program is built to help new members of Phi Theta Kappa pay for expenses while they pursue their associates degree and help students develop leadership skills.

Jane Hale Hopkins, President of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation said, “The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges. We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa to make it possible for more deserving students to achieve their educational goals and support tomorrow’s leaders of the global community.”

Annabelle Phillips is one of 213 members of the Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society to be named a 2023 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC