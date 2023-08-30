Kilgore College student gets $1,000 scholarship from Coca-Cola

Posted/updated on: August 30, 2023 at 3:13 pm

KILGORE — A student from Kilgore College and a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society has been named a 2023 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar. According to our news partner KETK, Annabelle Phillips of Hallsville will receive a $1,000 scholarship. The scholarship program is built to help new members of Phi Theta Kappa pay for expenses while they pursue their associates degree and help students develop leadership skills.



Jane Hale Hopkins, President of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation said, “The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges. We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa to make it possible for more deserving students to achieve their educational goals and support tomorrow’s leaders of the global community.”

Annabelle Phillips is one of 213 members of the Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society to be named a 2023 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar.

