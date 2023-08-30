McConnell appears to freeze again during press conference

Posted/updated on: August 30, 2023 at 1:09 pm

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

(COVINGTON, Ky.) -- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday appeared to freeze again during a press conference in his home state of Kentucky.

Video showed the Republican senator speaking in Covington when he was asked by reporter about whether he will run for reelection in 2026. McConnell trailed off and was seen staring ahead for several seconds before an aide stepped in to ask if he'd heard the question.

McConnell, 81, sparked concern in late July when he was escorted away from the podium on Capitol Hill after he stopped speaking mid-sentence. After 20 seconds, he was helped away from the podium by two of his colleagues.

The senator reappeared at the microphone minutes later to continue answering questions. Asked about the episode, he told reporters he was “fine.”

