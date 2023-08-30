Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Oklahoma high school football game

(CHOCTAW, Okla.) -- A juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred during a high school football game in Oklahoma on Friday, authorities said.

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said the arrest warrant was issued Tuesday evening and executed by his office without incident.

The suspect's name is not being released at this time because he is a juvenile, the sheriff said during a press briefing Wednesday.

Johnson did not have any information on the charges in the warrant or the suspect's alleged role in the shooting at Choctaw High School, which left a teenager dead and several others injured. ABC News has reached out to the Choctaw Police Department, which is investigating the shooting.

Gunfire erupted during the third quarter of Choctaw High School's game against Del City High School, police said. Skordle.TV's live coverage of the football game captured the moments when shots were fired.

Police believe an argument between at least two men that broke out on the visitor's side of the stadium led to the shooting, Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall said Saturday.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the groin area and later died from his injuries, police said Saturday. The teen was not a student at either school, police said.

A young woman was also shot in the thigh in the incident. She was transported to a local hospital and has since been treated and released, police said.

A Del City police officer working off-duty for Mid-Del Schools at the game also discharged his service firearm, striking a 42-year-old man in the chest, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said. The man remains in critical condition, the sheriff's office said on Monday.

The officer "perceived a threat" before firing his weapon, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the shooting. The officer is on paid leave amid the investigation.

Johnson did not have any updates on the officer-involved shooting on Wednesday.

Two female victims who are believed to be students were also injured while attempting to flee the stadium Friday night, sustaining broken wrists and a broken leg, police said.

Two guns and eight rounds were recovered at the scene, police said.

