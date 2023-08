ERCOT asks for conservation measures Wednesday night

Posted/updated on: August 30, 2023 at 1:10 pm

TYLER – ERCOT is asking its customers to conserve electricity use due to a high level of unexpected thermal generation outages and a low wind generation forecast. According to our news partner KETK, They are asking for conservation efforts between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesday. ERCOT said they will continue to closely monitor conditions throughout the day.

