Longview reports widespread power outages

Posted/updated on: August 30, 2023 at 12:28 pm

LONGVIEW-The Longview area is experiencing widespread power outages Wednesday morning. According to our news partner KETK, city officials say this is effecting many City of Longview facilities and many intersections are without power. SWEPCO reported that close to 6,000 customers are without power in the Longview area as of 11:30 a.m. A traffic alert has been issued by the Longview Police Department in the area of WEST Marshall and Gilmer Road. Several lanes have been closed due to a power line that is down in the intersection.



The following city facilities are reported to be without power:

City Hall

Longview Public Library

Visit Longview Texas

Housing and Community Services

Longview Convention Complex

Development Services and Grant and Human Services

The Longview Police Department (Emergency Services Remain Active)

The Longview Fire Department Administration (Emergency Services Remain Active)

Longview Parks Office

Green Street Recreation Center

Human Resources and Partners in Prevention

Authorities said they would provide an update as more information becomes available.

