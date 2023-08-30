High friction surface installed on Tyler roadway

Posted/updated on: August 30, 2023 at 9:43 am

TYLER — A high-friction surface treatment was recently installed on the Grande Boulevard reverse curve. The treatment is one of two safety improvements recommended by the West Grande Boulevard Reverse Curve Study presented to the City Council in October 2022. According to a City of Tyler news release, an LED Curve Warning system is also being installed, with funding from the Highway Safety Improvement Program administered by the Texas Department of Transportation. New signage, striping, and illuminated chevrons that light up as a vehicle enters the curve are scheduled to be installed later this fall. “The combination of the high friction surface treatment and the LED Curve Warning system are safety enhancements identified to address past crash history in this area,” said Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams. “The study also provided us with a review of existing roadway geometry and an in-depth analysis of reported crashes from 2011 until 2020. The analyses indicated a higher proportion of crashes happened during rain or wet pavement conditions and at night.” The high friction surface treatment is part of the 2023 Asphalt Enhancement Project, which aims to improve the quality and extend the life of our City’s roads.

Go Back