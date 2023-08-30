Commissioners approve sheriff’s office substation for Winona

Posted/updated on: August 30, 2023 at 9:00 am

WINONA — The Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved a new sheriff substation in Winona. The city said it is much needed in the area. “It’s not just for the city of Winona, it’s for the whole area,” said Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith. According to our news partner KETK, one of the main issues that local officials in Smith County want to solve with the new substation is people speeding through Winona. “I can tell you right now, the citizens and the ones driving through Winona in the morning through the school zones in the big trucks going 60-70 near downtown Winona, that’s going to come to a screeching halt,” said Smith. “We need the visibility, the patrol, they’re going to help with the school,” said Winona Mayor Rachel Moreno. They hope it will not only encourage drivers to slow down, but also cut down on emergency response time. “They should be here in the area pretty fast to handle conflict or issues in the city and of course surrounding areas,” Moreno added. Moreno said having regular patrol in the area will make a difference. An officer will be stationed in town every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. patrolling around the area. Officials said the substation will likely open later this week or at the beginning of next week in the city hall building.

