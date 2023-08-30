Today is Wednesday August 30, 2023
Open investigation into small East Texas town’s large police force

Posted/updated on: August 30, 2023 at 8:43 am
Open investigation into small East Texas town’s large police forceCOFFEE CITY — The number of police officers in Coffee City equals about 20% of the town’s population. The population is 249, according to the city limits sign. But Coffee City has more than 50 full-time and reserve police officers. Records show the officers wrote more than 5,100 citations last year, and the town collected more than $1 million in court fines. More than half of the 50 police have been discharged in some way from their previous jobs, as shown from open records requests. Those prior disciplinary actions range from excessive force, public drunkenness, untruthfulness and association with known criminals. Police Chief John Jay Portillo says many were victims of internal politics. According to KHOU, a spokesperson for the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement confirms the agency has an open investigation into the Coffee City Police Department but would not say if it concerns hiring practices or any other issues.



