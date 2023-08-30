Martha Stewart faces backlash over iceberg cocktail

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Martha Stewart is facing backlash following a post from her cruise to Greenland.

The 82-year-old lifestyle maven shared a photo from her getaway, sitting at a bar aboard a ship and showcasing her cocktail. While the initial image didn't spark outrage, it was her caption that ignited controversy.

"End of the first zodiac cruise from @swanhelleniccruises into a very beautiful fjord on the east coast of greenland. We actually captured a small iceberg for our cocktails tonight," wrote Stewart, displaying an image of the icy chunk on a bar cart.

Fans took to the comments to express their disappointment, chastising Stewart for using icebergs to chill drinks, particularly in light of climate change concerns.

"Martha the ice caps are melting dont put them in your drink," wrote one user.

Another quipped, "Babe we kinda need to keep that ice in the ocean."

Some also seemingly came to Martha's defense, with one alluding to the irony of the uproar.

"All these haters would prefer Martha to use water that would of come from that iceberg and bottled it and then refreeze it in an electrical freezer where it was stored for a few days."

