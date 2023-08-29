ERCOT asks Texans to conserve electricity Tuesday evening

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2023 at 4:36 pm

TYLER – ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve electricity use due to a high level of unexpected thermal generation outages and forecast low wind generation, according to our news partners at KETK.The issued appeal asks Texans to conserve between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., and said they expect similar conditions to persist through tomorrow and “ask Texans to stay tuned for additional communications.” ERCOT recently issued conservation appeals four days in a row due to “tight grid conditions” and forecasts that showed potential to enter emergency operations.ERCOT said they will continue to closely monitor conditions throughout the day.

