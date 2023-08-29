Westwood ISD superintendent in running for TEA award

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2023 at 4:30 pm

PALESTINE — The Texas Association of School Boards announced their five public school superintendents selected as state finalists for the Superintendent of the Year award. According to our news partner KETK, Westwood ISD Superintendent Wade Stanford is one of the five finalists. Stanford and four other four others will go to the next stage of the competition for Superintendent of the Year. The winner is going to be announced Friday, Sept. 29. Stanford, who has more than 38 years of experience as an educator, joined Westwood ISD as Superintendent in 2016, after four years as the assistant superintendent of Marble Falls ISD.

