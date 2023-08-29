Today is Tuesday August 29, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Westwood ISD superintendent in running for TEA award

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2023 at 4:30 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Westwood ISD superintendent in running for TEA awardPALESTINE — The Texas Association of School Boards announced their five public school superintendents selected as state finalists for the Superintendent of the Year award. According to our news partner KETK, Westwood ISD Superintendent Wade Stanford is one of the five finalists. Stanford and four other four others will go to the next stage of the competition for Superintendent of the Year. The winner is going to be announced Friday, Sept. 29. Stanford, who has more than 38 years of experience as an educator, joined Westwood ISD as Superintendent in 2016, after four years as the assistant superintendent of Marble Falls ISD.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC