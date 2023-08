Four men shot inside house in Texarkana

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2023 at 4:30 pm

TEXARKANA – At least four men were shot in Texarkana Tuesday afternoon, and two of them are reported to be in critical condition. Our news partners at KETK said the shooting happened inside a house in the 300 block of Waterman Street. Anyone with information is asked to contact Texarkana police at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

