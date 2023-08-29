Law enforcement looking for man in May Tyler shooting

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2023 at 4:30 pm

TYLER – Tyler Police have issued a warrant for a third suspect in the Liberty Arms apartment complex shooting. According to our news partner KETK, Delon Williams is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct. Back in May, police received multiple reports of shots fired at those apartment buildings. Authorities were able to identify two of the suspected shooters, making one arrest. 21-year-old Marcus Gray was arrested in June. With the warrant issued for Delon Williams, TPD are still looking for Kerick Johnson for his involvement in the shootings. Tyler Police Department asks that anyone having knowledge of the location of Williams or Johnson to please contact them.

Go Back